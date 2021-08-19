Ethiopia, Turkey Sign Cooperation Agreements

Addis Ababa,19/2021(ENA)August Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned home after concluding his official visit to Turkey.

During the visit, the two countries have signed cooperation agreements on various sectors.

“The agreements we have signed are a strengthening of our relations. I appreciate Turkey’s support in Ethiopia’s development and stability,” Prime Minister Abiy said.

Ethiopia will never forget the critical time cooperation the people and government of Turkey extended to Ethiopia, Abiy Twitted.

The prime minister has also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey for the warm welcome.

