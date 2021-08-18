Residents of Legetafo Town in Oromia Condemn Alliance of Terrorist Groups Shene, TPLF

Addis Ababa August 18/2021 (ENA) Residents of Legetafo town and environs in Oromia region held a rally today to condemn the alliance of the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene and express their support to the National Defense Force.

Addressing the rally, Prosperity Party External Relations Head, Bikilla Hurisa, said the unholy matrimony the Shene should dissolve the satanic wedding it established with the terrorist TPLF and apologize to the people of Oromia.

The demonstrators on their part chanted “TPLF and Shene are enemies of Ethiopia”, “Shene is Oromifa speaking TPLF”, and “We will fight traitors united.”

Bikila further said that an agent cannot hire another agent. Therfore the agent Shene should break its bondage with the destructive TPLF.

The head noted that the question of the Oromo is equality. Thus trying to provide shortcut to power to a group that had been torturing the people for the past 27 years will not succeed.

Legetafo town mayor, Habiba Siraj said on her part “our youth cannot be agents to anyone but join the National Defense Force of anybody.”

Thousands of youth have joined the National Defense Force to destroy the enemies, and I once again stress that the youth is rational and not willing to serve as agent, she added.