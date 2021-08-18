Scholars Urge Ethiopians to Stand United, Fight Foreign Interference

Addis Ababa August 18/2021 (ENA) Scholars have urged all Ethiopians to stand together to prevent foreign interference in the internal affairs of their country.

The scholars approached by the Ethiopian News Agency said some members of the international community have been working with the terrorist TPLF to disintegrate Ethiopia.

They further called on all Ethiopians to revive the unity that had been embedded in their history to reverse the challenges that the nation is facing.

Addis Ababa University History and Heritages Administration lecturer, Dagmawi Tesfaye said Ethiopia has gone through several predicaments.

According to him, the terrorist TPLF group has been working to disintegrate Ethiopia from its inception.

The ongoing destructive activities of the terrorist TPLF in collaboration with Ethiopia’s enemies is not new, he noted, adding that the continued occupation of the group as an agent of foreign forces to jeopardize the survival of the country demonstrates its real nature.

“It had been told on several occasions that Ethiopia would disintegrate in the face of the various challenges it had experienced in its history. However, the nation prevailed because of the strong unity that the people of Ethiopia have developed during difficulties.”

Addis Ababa Science and Technology University President, Dereje Engida said on his part some Western nations are not happy with Ethiopia’s aspiration to be an independent nation that does not allow dictation by foreign elements.

“Such foreign forces use elements like TPLF and Shene terrorist groups as agents to help them fulfill their interests,” he underscored.

The president urged Ethiopians to stand together and confront foreign forces that have been striving hard to repeat the evil schemes, which worked in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and other parts of the world, in Ethiopia.

The scholar underlined that all Ethiopians, particularly the youth, should fight actively against agents that are working for Western forces in their effort to disintegrate the country.