Victims of Terrorist TPLF’s Atrocities in Afar Tell Horrific Stories

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 18/2021 The atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF in Galikuma locality of the Ethiopian Afar Region is “horrific and unforgettable that cannot be described by words”, residents said.

It is to be recalled that the terrorist group continued its provocative attacks in neighboring Afar and Amhara regions following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces from Tigray region as part of government’s unilateral humanitarian ceasefire it declared to facilitate humanitarian aid and farming activities in Tigray.

In a heinous attack the TPLF terrorist group carried out in Afar region by rejecting the ceasefire, it has brutally killed more than 240 civilians including 107 children at a place called Galikuma.

Assia Eishatu, mother of five, is one of the residents of Galikuma. She said, the terrorist TPLF group has “heartlessly massacred my husband and my other close relatives in the dark while we were asleep.”

“The group has left me with my five little kids without a father,” Assia said adding that there are several others massacred by the group and “we are not still able to secure their bodies.”

In addition to destroying the whole town, the terrorist group has also looted a number of properties in the area including several cattle, she stated.

The other resident of the area, Gebela Irba shares the same agonizing story. According to her, the terrorist TPLF has killed her child and brother.

“ I am in a deep grief due to the death of my child and brother. There are also others who are brutally killed by the terrorist group in the area. I can’t talk right now about it. I am very much distressed. I will never forget this horrific incident.”

The group has massacred innocent children too in its attacks in the area, the other resident, Mohammed Bililsi said for his part.

“Children who have no capability to defend themselves are the major victims of the terrorist group. In its attack carried out using heavy weapons, I have lost my family including my four cousins,” he elaborated.

A religious father in the area, Shekh Adem Burhab said the attack conducted by the group is horrifying that would never be expected from a human being.

According to Shekh Adem, most of the victims of the attack are women and children.

“As the number of dead bodies is huge, we are forced to bury 3 or 4 bodies in a single pit. The number of people massacred is expected to rise as we have been still receiving reports of new deaths. There are also people confirmed dead but their bodies have not been found,” Shekh Adem elaborated.

The residents vowed to stand with the Ethiopian National Defense Force in the fight against this terrorist group.

