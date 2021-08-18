Addis Ababa (ENA) August 17/2021 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation have arrived in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday for a working visit, according to Office of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will be meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan where they are expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
PM Abiy Ahmed Arrives in Ankara
