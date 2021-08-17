Support of Int’l Community to Terrorist TPLF Unacceptable: Vision Tegaru Ethiopians Movement

Addis Ababa August 17,2021 (ENA) The support of the international community to the terrorist group TPLF is totally unacceptable, Chairperson of Vision Tegaru Ethiopians Countrywide Movement said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA today, Lilay Hailemariam said most of the times the international community is not interested in the historical background of any one country or organization but always focus on their interests.

There is no any good reason for the international community to support the TPLF which was designated as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian parliament, he stated, adding that TPLF is one of the most cruel communist organizations that killed hundreds of thousand Tigrayans because of their inclination to different political attitudes and thinking.

“If you go to rural parts of Tigray and check, you might find hundreds of mass graves. Unfortunately, members of the international community do not want to go and investigate. Instead they prefer to listen to what advocacy groups say,” Lilay lamented.

The TPLF has huge financial resource and they can buy lobbyists easily to convince Westerners, he revealed.

According to him, the Ethiopian missions abroad were unable to defend their country’s interest and their voices are not actually as loud as the TPLF propagandists in the international media.

“This is the main reason that Westerners support the TPLF,” the chairperson said, adding that “it is always good to be strong internally. We don’t have to expect the international community to help us to be strong, but support matters.”

Lilay insisted that Ethiopians have to be strong internally. “This does matter. We also have to protect Tigrayans who are living in different parts of the country and sympathize with them because this organization (the TPLF) does not represent Tigrayans.”

The terrorist group members are working for their personal interests and it is these few gangsters from the Adwa ruling class that created the crisis, according to the chairperson.

Lilay noted that “we have to stand with our government and the defense force and find peaceful solution. If not, we have to use all means to separate this group from the rest of the masses.”

From African experiences, he further elaborated that the Westerners do not want to see a strong central government, especially in a country like Ethiopia. They also do not want to see strong unity among Ethiopians.

The chairperson pointed out that Ethiopia is a symbol of independence and all black people take them as exemplary. Due to this and other factors they do not want to see a strong and united Ethiopia.