Police Apprehends 32 Terrorist TPLF Agents Trying to Cross Border

Addis Ababa August 17,2021 (ENA) Benshangul Gumuz Regional State Police Commission disclosed today that it has apprehended 32 agents of the terrorist TPLF trying to cross the border in the region to enter Ethiopia with a mission to execute the group’s destructive activities in the country.

The Commissioner, Abdulaziz Mohammed told ENA that the arrests have taken military training outside of the country.

These terrorist TPLF collaborators were arrested with their various weapons in Assosa and Kurmuk districts of the region while trying to cross the border to execute their distractive missions in Ethiopia.

Most of the arrests are young, he said adding that they were cheated by the terrorist group’s fake propaganda.