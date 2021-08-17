Terrorist TPLF-Shene Alliance Exposes Longstanding Conspiracy against Ethiopia: Party Officials

Addis Ababa August 17, 2021 (ENA) The recent alliance declared by TPLF and Shene terrorist groups clearly demonstrates the longstanding scheme of the groups to disintegrate Ethiopia by repeating the atrocities they had committed on the peoples of the country, political party officials underlined.



Officials of the National Movement of Amhara (NMA), Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA), and Prosperity Party told ENA that the alliance is not essentially new and emanates from their long-term goal to disintegrate the country.

NMA Public Relations Head Tahir Mohammed said the terrorist groups do not agree on the history of Ethiopia and their shared stand is based on hatred and treachery against the government and the country.

The groups have been tirelessly working against the unity of Ethiopia, Tahir said, adding that the recent alliance clearly shows their determination to continue with their usual abuse, killing, and subjugation of the people of Ethiopia.

The alliance in fact provides good opportunity for the Amhara people to devise strategy to remove them from the politics of the country, he pointed out.

Amhara Prosperity Party Organizational Sector deputy head, Fisseha Dessalegn said on his part that the political objective of the alliance of these terrorist groups is outdated and demonstrates that they are incapable of generating political idea that suits the present situation.

The terrorist groups are widely known for killings, displacement, and robbery among Ethiopians, the deputy head noted.

EZEMA member, Mesfin Atlaw stated that the two terrorist groups are one and the same in their objective of disintegrating Ethiopia.

The groups are one in their thinking but only differ in tactics, he noted, adding that “those of us who believe in the unity of Ethiopia should crush them.