UK Newspaper Reveals War Crimes Committed by Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 17, 2021 (ENA) Investigations conducted by “The Telegraph” have found out that the terrorist TPLF has committed war crimes in its attack on neighboring Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.



“The Telegraph” indicated today that the rebel forces systematically destroyed farming communities and indiscriminately shelled civilian areas in a series of horrific revenge attacks in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

“They are out for revenge’: Evidence of war crimes as rebels roar out of Ethiopia’s Tigray region,” the report stated.

Survivors said rebel fighters shelled their villages, then went from house to house killing people.

The newspaper stated that the terrorist TPLF has committed war crime in its vengeance attack on civilians.

“They are out for revenge and will gladly attack civilian areas,” said Amir Gezahegn, who is one of about 200,000 ethnic Amhara Ethiopians who have been displaced by recent fighting. ” It wasn’t even safe in our homes, they used artillery against entire neighbourhoods.”

Half a dozen fleeing IDPs from several towns and villages in the Amhara region said that Tigrayan aggressors indiscriminately shelled their communities in the North Wollo district between late July and early August.

Some said they also went from house to house, killing people and setting every home alight.

“ … There was no one to protect the towns. In some areas, farmers took up arms. In response, [the Tigrayans] attacked the farms, shooting at people and setting their homes on fire,” one man, who asked to remain anonymous, explained.

“ The Telegraph” has corroborated one of these incidents at a farming community near the Agamsa town, about 10 km from the Afar regional border, with satellite imagery analysis from DX Open Network, a UK-based research and analysis organization.

Imagery shows that the village is completely destroyed, with homes reduced to ashes. DXON counted at least fifty tukul homes, a type of traditional house, likely home to hundreds of people, which had been destroyed by fire-based attacks.

New satellite imagery shows the complete destruction of a farming community near Agmasa town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

Over 50 civilian structures have been burned to ground. Blackened spots indicate burnt and obliterated traditional homes. The image was taken on August 5th.

“Satellite imagery has revealed the intentional burning of a rural village near Agamsa town in the Kobo Robit (of the Northern Wollo district) area of the Amhara region,” DXON said in a written statement.