Gov’t to Digitalize Services This Ethiopian Budget Year

Addis Ababa August 17/2021 (ENA) Government services will be digitized in the current budget year, according to Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

Over 300 billion Birr e-commerce was undertaken during the closed Ethiopian budget year, it was learned.

Innovation and Technology Minister, Abraham Belay told ENA that favorable conditions have been created for the establishing a national digital economy.

However, the whole community is not expected to simultaneously utilize it as the technology is going to be implemented at national level, the minister stated.

Legalizing receipts in the online trading system is encouraging, according to Abraham.

To realize the digital economic exchange, proclamations and procedures that create compatibility among the various government procedures are under review by the Attorney General.

With the approval of the House of People’s Representatives this October, key government services will join the digital economy, he added.

Digital Transportation Program Director-General at the ministry, Abyot Bayu said many are now joining the digital economy.

Infrastructures which enable the launching and expansion of digital economy are steadily increasing.

Therefore, the promotion of e-commerce will be given attention, the director-general stated.

He noted that the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines are leading the way in digitalizing their services and hosting their customers in the sector.