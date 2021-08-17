KOICA Donates 40,000 USD Worth COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment

Addis Ababa August 17/2021 (ENA) Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Ethiopia Office has reportedly donated personal protective equipment worth 40,000 USD to Ministry of Science and Higher Education, TVET Agency and Ethiopian Technical University (ETU).

According to a press release sent by KOICA to the Ethiopian News Agency, the support mainly contribute to the institutions response to COVID-19 situation in the TVET sector.

A total of 20,000 pieces of reusable masks and 6,940 hand sanitizers were donated to keep more than 7,000 beneficiaries from the staffs, including instructors and administrative workers, safe, it added.

The release revealed that there will be additional support related to e-Learning facilities and medical instruments as a part of the project.

The education and TVET sector is one of the most affected areas during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly where the situation demanded e-Learning and online teaching facilities and systems in the various TVET colleges within ETU.

Currently, the situation of COVID-19 in Ethiopia seems to reach its third phase where it has affected many segments of the society, and government institutions are expected to strengthen their response system to COVID-19 by creating awareness together with supplying the PPEs for the staffs.