Ethiopia 2021 Labor Force and Migration Survey Key Findings Released

Addis Ababa August 17/2021 (ENA)The labor force participation rate at the national level in Ethiopia is about 65 percent, according to the Ethiopia 2021 Labor Force and Migration Survey (LMS) released today.

Speaking at the LMS key findings dissemination workshop, Central Statistics Agency (CSA) Director-General Biratu Yigezu said the labor force participation rate at the national level is about 65 percent.

This implies that 65 persons out of 100 are active to participate in the production of goods and services, he added.

According to the survey, unemployed persons in the country were 3.6 million with unemployment rate of 8 percent.

With 22.1 percent, Addis Ababa Administration has the highest unemployment rate followed by Dire Dawa 15.9 percent.

The service sector, wholesale and retail trade accounted for 24 and 5.9 percent followed by manufacturing, mining, and quarrying and construction industrial division together 5.2 percent.

The director-general said the key findings are prepared in accordance with national development plan key performance indicators as well as SDGs.

With respect to migration. the survey found that 17.1 percent of the population, excluding Tigray, are migrants where female tend to migrate than male.

Some 839,224 Ethiopians are living in other countries, the survey revealed. Out of the 51,089 Ethiopians missing, 83.5 have disappeared and 13 percent died.

The survey further showed that most of the internal migrants, about two-third, were in the productive age 15-39 years.

The survey carried out in January and February 2021 followed ILO standards on labor estimation and 49,919 samples, except in Tigray region.