Ethiopian Diaspora in Italy, Environs Discus on Current Issues

Addis Ababa August 17/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians residing in Italy and its environs have held virtual discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia on Monday, the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency disclosed.

During the occasion, Director General of the Agency, Selamawit Dawit lauded the Diaspora community in Italy and surroundings for their continued support for the various development projects and other national agenda in Ethiopia.

She also stated that the diaspora community has been expressing its readiness to stand by the Ethiopian National Defense Force in the fight against the terrorist TPLF group that is engaged in dismantling the country.

Selamawit has urged the diaspora to further enhance ongoing public diplomacy and resource mobilization with a view to defend the nation from the destructive activities being orchestrated by the group.

The Ethiopian diaspora community has mobilized over 28 million Birr within a month to support ENDF, she said adding this signals the fact that the Ethiopian diaspora has the capacity to raise over the targeted one million USD within a short period of time.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambissa on her part briefed the participants about the current issues in Ethiopia.

She called on the Diaspora community to stand in unison to defend the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF and its propaganda collaborators in the west.

In this regard, the ambassador stressed the need for the diaspora to send money to their home country by using the legal system in order to help the nation’s economy.

