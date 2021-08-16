Ethiopia Provides Scholarship to South Sudanese Students

Addis Ababa August 16/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mehdi conferred with South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Daw Deng, on current issues and bilateral relations of the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambasaador Nebil briefed the South Sudanese Deputy Minister about GERD negotiations, current situation in Tigray as well as the implementation of the green legacy initiative.

Ambasaador Nebil said the government of Ethiopia will continue its support to South Sudan by providing scholarship to South Sudanese Students.

According to the ambassador, in addition to the 145 students that have already got scholarship in Ethiopia, the nation will further recruit additional South Sudanese students to provide scholarship in medical science in order to help strengthen the existing bilateral ties of the two countries.

South Sudan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Daw Deng on his part lauded Ethiopia for the scholarship opportunities being rendered to South Sudanese students.

He said that the scholarship program has been helping the country to ease limitations of qualified professionals in South Sudan.

The Deputy Minister has also congratulated the government of Ethiopia for the successful completion of second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

He said that the realization of GERD will have immense benefits for the neighboring countries too.

The Deputy Minister appreciated the government’s efforts to facilitate the smooth flow of humanitarian aid in Tigray.

The reports being released by some international organizations about the situation in Tigray would not help to avert the problem in the region, he added.

The deputy minister further appreciated Ethiopia’s green legacy initiative assuring that all pertinent actors will contribute their part for its realization.

The Government of South Sudan will enhance its efforts to address the challenges that Ethiopian investors in South Sudan are facing. the Deputy Minister stated.

He further briefed the Ambassador about the implementation of South Sudanes Peace Agreement.