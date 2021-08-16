Ethiopian Diaspora Raised over 28 Mln birr to Support ENDF

Addis Ababa August 16/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency has raised over 28 million birr in one month from the Diaspora community to support the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

On a webinar organized by the Diaspora Agency to discuss ways to strength the Diaspora support to ENDF, it was indicated that the diaspora community raised more than 28 million birr within one month.

Diaspora Agency Director-General Selamawit Dawit noted that the Ethiopian diaspora have donated around 700 million birr worth in kind and money during the first phase of fundraising campaign.

She also said the Ethiopian diaspora around the world have raised more than 28 million birr financial support in the second phase of the fundraising campaign which started one month ago.

According to the Director General, the agency will work with stakeholders to create a structure with a view to collect financial support from the diaspora in a sustainable way.

Minister of Defense Dr. Kenea Yadeta said Ethiopians including the diaspora community have showed their support for the ENDF adding that the youth in Ethiopia have now been extensively joining the army.

He also called on the diaspora community to continue its moral and financial support.

Ethiopian Ambassadors for Washington, UAE, Belgium, Sweden, South Africa and Canada have presented their achievements regarding the fundraising campaign.

Members of the diaspora community have been working on public diplomacy in-addition to their financial contribution to enhance ENDF.