Ethiopians, Community Organizations in Norway Mobilizing Support for IDPs

Addis Ababa August 16/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians and community organizations in Norway are mobilizing resources to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to the ongoing attacks by the terrorist TPLF group.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the Interim Coordinating Committee established recently in Norway to mobilize support for the IDPs has solicited over 1 million birr in two weeks.

The terrorist TPLF massacred hundreds of children and displaced hundreds of thousands in Afar and Amhara regional state in its latest attacks following the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government.

The interim coordinating committee was established with the objective to provide the necessary support to rehabilitate displaced Ethiopians due to the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF group, it pointed out.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Norway, Deriba Kuma thanked the Ethiopians for their continued support not only for IDPs but also for preventing COVID-19 and construction of GERD among others.