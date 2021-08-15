If Ethiopians Stand Together to Confront Foreign Pressure, Terrorist TPLF Would be Dismantled Forever

Addis Ababa, August 15/2021 (ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that if Ethiopians courageously stand together to confront and resist the efforts being carried out by western diplomacy and media to forcefully twist the hands of Ethiopia, the terrorist TPLF would be dismantled once and for all.

The premier in his statement issued today stated that the western diplomacy and media have continued efforts to echoing the voices of the terrorist group.

Noting that Ethiopia in its histories had gone through several challenges and predicaments, however the premier added that its courageous people had not sat and waited, instead paid their lives to confront the challenges to dishonorably defeat the enemies of their country.

With these heroic sacrifices of its gallant children, Ethiopia’s enemies had fallen while the nation has been able to confidently stand in the face of this world, Abiy stated.

He recalled that a number of nations in the world had experienced similar conspiracies that created the threats of disintegration in one time or another.

Countries like Yugoslavia, Syria, Somalia and Libya had fallen with these conspiracies; the PM said.

However, he added that “Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam are some of the pioneering nations that successfully thwarted the crises they had gone through by confronting them with strong unity.

Currently, these nations are among the key models for their economic might, modern political system, technological capabilities and civilized social values, he stated.

The premier said these countries had been tested by the dreadful and most challenging predicaments, however, surpassed them and become prosperous now by using the challenges as a springboard.

He also indicated that there are a lot other countries in the world that had encountered similar situations like the ones that we have now been facing.

There are no challenges and predicaments that Ethiopia had gone through in its history, he said adding that the nation was able reverse and overcome the challenges wisely with unity.

Whatever huge are the threats coming from the outside world or challenges arise from inside the country, when there is a strong unity among the people of Ethiopia, the challenges had never been beyond their capabilities. The terrorist TPLF is now making its last effort and has been lamenting for help losing hope, he said.

“The enemies of Ethiopia have been waging war on two fronts. In war front and diplomatic front. Hence, all of you who are concerned about the survival of Ethiopia have to join to confront the two fronts by refraining from conspiracy analysis and unnecessary fear,” the PM urged.

Diplomacy and foreign relations are political game guided by the principle of ‘give and take’ he said, adding “there is no doubt that our country will benefit the most from the right line of diplomacy. On contrary, diplomatic relations conducted by endangering the national interest and sovereignty of our country might bring temporary relief but its long term negative consequences are significant.”

“The government is doing its part to prevent this. It will continue to do so,” Abiy underscored.

According to him, the traditional diplomatic relations is not the major way to create influence, for instance, the western world uses the international media outlets to pressurize nations that they are interested by conducting enormous campaign.

“When we began to resist their pressures, they will launch destructive information campaign to tarnish our image for they are immensely capable in this regard. They have a wide range of media tools and advanced power to misrepresent the people of the world,” Prime Minister noted.

He stressed the need to work together and harmony to counter the media and diplomatic pressure on Ethiopia, he said, adding “We must take advantage of all the opportunities we have to defend the campaign open up on us.”

Furthermore, he stressed that it is necessary to resist and defend the news that harms the country on social and mainstream media, at home and abroad, individually and collectively.