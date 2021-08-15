The Alliance between Terrorists TPLF and Shene is Nothing New

S. DIBABA

Although the alliance of the two terrorist groups has been going on over the last three years, the timing of their declaration of alliance is to be taken very seriously. The terrorists TPLF- Shene alliance needs to be understood in a proper context.

A number of scholars note that this alliance is one component of the western conspiracy plan of disintegrating Ethiopia. From the geopolitical perspective, the western powers have a greater agenda of controlling all the sea routes and canals from Panama Canal to the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian , the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Aden, the Strait of Bab Al Mendeb and the entire Indian Ocean littoral states as well as the Strrait of Hormuz. They are now using the politics of destabilization inn Ethiopia by blessing the expected alliance between terrorists TPLF and OLF-Shene.

Shene is a terrorist group started its anti-human and anti- Oromo terrorist activities in and around Kelem Wollega Zone of Oromia and later extended its tentacles into other zones of Oromia including Addis Ababa. It is now legally confirmed that Shene masterminded the assassination of the famous Oromo singer Hatcallu Hundessa as a mean of attempting to create another round of public unrest by killing a number of Oromo officials and activist.

Over the last three years it continuously received financial and military assistance as well as training by terrorist TPLF in the heart of Oromia. Terrorist Shene originally targeted school children, renowned traders, intellectuals and members of the police and special military forces in Oromia. They were moving from one location to the other in Oromia targeting local administrators and teachers as well as public servants in Oromia.

It is interesting to note that terrorist Shene was previously rebuked by Getachew Redda, the current spokesperson of terrorist TPLF three years back saying that it was unable to mobilize the Oromo people to ensure their political rights but now both groups are declaring alliance in the most shrewd Machiavellian manner.. In a way. it might be difficult to label it as an alliance because it is just a marriage of convenience in which both seek mutual advantages from each other.

Terrorist TPLF seeks to expand the areas of conflicts and dislocations in the western, eastern and southern part of the country to further destabilize Ethiopia and make it vulnerable to any level foreign attack. Terrorist Shene has no base in any part of Oromia. It attempts to expand terror in rural Oromia to prevent farmers from working on their plots of land in their efforts to feed their families following the same tactic that terrorist TPLF is employing in rural Tigray.

As stated earlier the media in the west are busy reporting on the marriage of convenience between terrorists TPLF and Shene as part of their propaganda war on Ethiopia. Now it is erroneous to conclude that both terrorist groups have the same political interests of their own but they seem to base their alliance on the mission secretly communicated to them by the western powers who are conducting a proxy propaganda and political war on Ethiopia.

Though their collaboration in destabilizing the country was not new, the agreement made recently between the two groups declared in public the fact that these terrorist groups have vowed to dismantle Ethiopia in public. All Ethiopians are fed up with the atrocities being committed by the terrorists TPLF and Shine. The truth on the ground is that citizens of Oromo origin and other ethnic groups residing in Oromia have already rejected and dejected both terrorists TPLF and Shene and have vowed to fight them in all fronts right up to the end.

Hundreds of thousands of Oromo youth in all the zones of Oromia have now under training to ultimately join the the National Defense Force of Ethiopia to defend their country against terrorists TPLF and Shene that had committed numerous atrocities on the people of Ethiopia including Oromo during terrorist TPLF’s 27 rule.

The international community has also the obligation to understand the realities behind the alliances of these terrorist groups. These groups have been committing all kinds of atrocities in Ethiopia particularly, during the past three years, and they are still working as leading destructive actors against the stability of the nation and terrorism is the general feature of both sides.