Terrorists TPLF, Shene Reaffirm Stand to Destroy Ethiopia by Establishing Alliance

Addis Ababa August 14/2021 (ENA) The alliance of the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene is nothing new but a wake-up call for Ethiopians to know that both groups have the same goal of destroying Ethiopia.

Prosperity Party Oromia Branch Public Relations Head, Taye Dendea told ENA that “the TPLF declared that it will go to hell if it is necessary to destroy Ethiopia. And now the Shene has said it will work with the TPLF. This means that they both have the same goal of destroying Ethiopia. Of course they have been working for this cause together. ”

According to him, the TPLF had committed countless atrocities against the people of Ethiopia in general and killed many Oromos, displacing half a million of them during its 27 years rule.

For these reasons, the House of People’s Representatives designated the TPLF and Shene as terrorist organizations.

Shene, which claims to be fighting for the rights and interests of the Oromo people, did not move a finger when its present ally massacred Oromos during its rule, Taye noted.

The conspiracy of TPLF is to use the Shene group to woe the Oromo people, the head said, revealing that the Shene has never been respected by the Oromo.

Although they plotted and terrorized Ethiopians for a long period, both groups never revealed that they worked in collaboration, Taye pointed out, noting that they have now declared the unholy alliance to the world.

Addis Ababa University Philosophy Lecturer, Yonas Zewde said Ethiopia’s history shows that the more Ethiopians are endangered, the closer they stand together.

It is clear that “what we need is a strong, transformed, and prosperous Ethiopia like any other country. I think we can do that. I don’t think any earthly power will stop us. Does this alliance has any impact ? I don’t think so. There is nothing new. We are not told anything new.”

“If the TPLF and Shene are going to hell to destroy Ethiopia, then Ethiopians who love their country will also go to hell to save their country,” he stressed.

Now is the time to strengthen the unity of Ethiopians and each of us should be committed to sacrifice their lives for the survival and dignity of Ethiopia