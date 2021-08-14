Tigrayans Never Espoused Agenda of Dismantling Ethiopia, Says Tigray Prosperity Party

Addis Ababa August 14/2021 (ENA) The people of Tigray have never espoused the agenda of dismantling Ethiopia and the current agenda of disintegrating the country is not the desire of the people but that of the terrorist group TPLF, according to Tigray Prosperity Party.

In a statement Tigray Prosperity Party Office issued today, it called on all Tigrayans to join hands to condemn and fight the terrorist TPLF group that terrorizes not only its own people but also the people of the neighboring regions Afar and Amhara.

Furthermore, Tigray Prosperity Party stressed that the rhetoric that the terrorist TPLF group and Tigray people are one and the same is totally unacceptable.

That party and the people have never been one as the terrorist group claims to confuse people and use the people of Tigray as shield, it noted.

The terrorist group is working to create distrust and animosity among the people of Tigray and fellow Ethiopians by launching attacks on the neighboring people of Afar and Amhara, it added, pointing out that Tigray Prosperity Party strongly condemns such terroristic acts.

Tigray Prosperity Party also condemned any elements that support the terrorist group in any form and vowed to work with the pertinent parties to make them accountable for their acts.

It finally reaffirmed its commitment to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in the struggle to defend the existence of Ethiopia.