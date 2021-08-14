Ethio-Djibouti Railway Generates Over 1.2 Million USD in Seven Months

Addis Ababa August 14/2021 (ENA) Ethio-Djibouti Railway announced that it has generated 1.264 million US Dollars in transport revenue during the first seven months of 2021.

It witnessed 722 freight trains running on the railway, recording approximately 989,000 tonnes in freight volume and 770 million tonne-kilometre in fright turnover.

Meanwhile, the cargo service contributed over 45 million US Dollars, pumping up the aggregate transport revenue in the seven-month period to 46.903 million US Dollars.

On the other hand, as a testimony to its role of “a livelihood protector”, Ethio-Djibouti Railway transported 225,000 tonnes of imported fertilizers, up 191 percent year on year.

As the first of its kind “Eastern Industrial Park Trackless Station”, the railway is interconnected with industrial parks.

Higher efficiency and better services will give a boost to the economy and usher in a fresh development stage featuring a deep integration between the railway and the parks.

Ethio-Djibouti Railway will soon provide small-and medium-sized businesses with uni-modal container transport services of high quality.