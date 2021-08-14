Sudan Has No Moral Ground to Mediate between Gov’t of Ethiopia, Terrorist TPLF: Researcher

Addis Ababa August 14/2021 (ENA) Sudan’s request to mediate between the Government of Ethiopia and the terrorist TPLF is surprising “after its stabbing Ethiopia in the back” while the nation was engaged in law enforcement efforts in the north, Ethio-Arab relations researcher Zahid Zaidan Al-Harari said.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, the researcher queried: “How can the Government of Sudan be confident in its request to mediate after stabbing Ethiopia in the back by occupying its land while the nation was engaged in the law enforcement operation in the north?”

Ethiopia believes that the prevalence of peace in neighboring countries is vital to create peace in Ethiopia, the researcher noted, recalling Ethiopia’s unreserved efforts to the peaceful resolution of the Sudanese political challenges that was accomplished with great success.

Zahid said that the relationship of Ethiopia and Sudan is multifaceted and intrinsically interdependence between the people of the two countries.

Unfortunately some political elites in Sudan have been trying to tarnish the relationship between the two countries and the recent aggression carried out by the Government of Sudan on Ethiopian territory could be cited as one instance.

The researcher regretted the Sudanese incursion into Ethiopian territory in December 2020, describing it a “stab in the back” unexpected from the brotherly State of Sudan.

Moreover, Sudan requested to mediate the conflict between the terrorist group TPLF and the federal government, which is like trying to mix water with oil, the researcher stated, adding that this is unacceptable as the group has already been designated as terrorist for its heinous acts by the House of People’s Representatives.

Therefore, the Government of Ethiopia would not negotiate with a terrorist group as it is also the practice of several countries across the world, he elaborated.

Furthermore the researcher said “the request by itself is surprising as the Government of Sudan has already inflicted damage on Ethiopia by illegally occupying its territories and remaining rigid to the calls being made by the Government of Ethiopia to maintain the status quo.”

Zahid explained that the people of the two countries describe themselves as “sister countries”, stressing the need for the current administration in Sudan to realize the eternal bond and strive to further cement this centuries old relationship.

The researcher pointed out that if Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, and South Sudan become prosperous, Ethiopia will also benefit a lot too.

It is to be recalled that Press Secretary of the Prime Minister Office, Billene Seyoum dismissed the possibility of Sudan’s mediation request.

She described the relationship with Khartoum as “a little bit tricky” and said trust should be the basis of any mediation but that was “eroded” especially following the “Sudanese army incursion into Ethiopian territory.”