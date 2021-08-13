Terrorist TPLF Causing Psychological Suffering on Children in Tigray

Addis Ababa August 13/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has been exposing children in Tigray for psychological pains by using humanitarian aid as a weapon to forcefully deploy the kids in war, according a Psychologist.

It has been widely reported that the terrorist TPLF is actively recruiting and deploying children in to war which is international war crime.

Psychologist, Mahider Dadi told ENA that the terrorist group is forcing mothers to send their children in to war by frightening them that they wouldn’t get humanitarian food aid if they attempts to resist.

The terrorist group is committing a crime by recruiting and deploying kids in to warfare causing them for dreadful psychological sufferings, she added.

She said that the group demonstrated its nature of cruelty by committing such monstrous crime against innocent children by recruiting them to its provocative acts aimed at dismantling the country.

The group has been carrying out a destructive activity by mercilessly letting a new generation in Tigray to death and psychological sufferings, she stated.

“This is like a genocide being committed on the people in Tigray. The group is engaged in wiping out the new generation by deploying children in to war,” the Psychologist pointed out.

The pertinent bodies in the international community should take the necessary measure on the group to stop deploying child soldiers and make it accountable for this international war crime, the Psychologist underlined.

She also urged Ethiopians to end these heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF group in a united spirit in order to save children in Tigray and ensure the national integrity of Ethiopia.