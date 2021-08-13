Historian Describes Recent Amnesty International Report Partial, Biased

Addis Ababa August 13/2021 (ENA) The recently issued report of Amnesty International reflects partiality and bias of the organization, according to the historian Taye Bogale.

In exclusive interview with ENA, Taye said the report exposed its partiality by omitting many truths.

Though well aware of the cause of the conflict and who triggered the war, it did not want to reveal these facts, he added.

He noted that TPLF clique triggered the war by committing heinous act on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force stationed in Tigray last November.

And this had ever been committed in any country, the historian noted.

Moreover, Amenity International chose to ignore the massacres committed in Maikadra, Humera and Afar by the terrorist group.

Besides, this same group committed massacre on Eritrean refugees sheltered in Tigray region, Taye recalled.

All these inhuman acts were omitted from the Amnesty International, proving its partiality, he pointed out.

Though collecting huge information under a stable condition is necessary to issue such a report, the institution gathered information from only one side and issued a report that lacks balance, Taye elaborated.

According to the historian, issuing such a report in the midst of a national call is aimed at thwarting the objective of the TPLF clique to disintegrate the country is part of the campaign launched against Ethiopia.

The scholar finally called on the people of Ethiopia to stand in unison and ensure to stop the proxy war aged against the country.