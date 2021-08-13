Protests Unified Ethiopians Against Terrorist TPLF, Says Professor Getachew

Addis Ababa August 13/2021 (ENA) The series of protests held against the TPLF inside Ethiopia and abroad have “unified most Ethiopians and enabled them to expose its outrageous rule,” Morgan State University Political Science and International Relations Professor Getachew Metaferia said.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopians across the nation and abroad held demonstrations condemning the provocative acts of the terrorist group TPLF against neighboring states and its plot to dismantle the country.

Ethiopians also expressed their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces that have been sacrificing their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country by staging various demonstrations.

Morgan State University Political Science and International Relations Professor, Getachew Metaferia told ENA that the protests were responses to the gross and blatant human rights abuses, corruption, and power abuses during its 27 years rule.

He noted that the terrorist group “tries to regain power by attacking its neighbors and beyond. It undermined the unity of Ethiopians and their shared national ethos through a colonial device of divide and rule in order to gain and maintain power.”

In such a way, the TPLF fragmented the Ethiopian people around ethnic lines in order to deny them power that may be used to challenge the government; and they are made to be suspicious of one another.

According to the professor, Ethiopia, under TPLF, is the only country in the world that capitalizes on ethnicity.

“Such a situation has led most Ethiopians to oppose TPLF and the fact that it is out of power is a good riddance for them.”

Moreover, he blamed the international community for remaining silent while the TPLF terrorist group has been escalating the war and attacked the neighboring regional states.

“The international community, mostly Western countries, chose silence in condemning TPLF atrocities. Silence in itself sends a loud message. It indicates that the TPLF has some support from these countries,” Getachew stressed.

Recalling many atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF, he noted that “such atrocities must be recorded and immediately disseminated all over the world to garner positive public opinion.”

Moreover, the professor explained that the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government in good faith should have been given a quid-pro-quo response by the TPLF. That was not the case and the rejection of TPLF exposed it as an unreliable and dubious group.