Terrorist TPLF’s Crimes against Humanity

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

Over the last three years, terrorist TPLF has committed numerous crimes against humanity in Tigray and other regions of Ethiopia. In the last nine months, terrorist TPLF conducted genocide rampages punishable by international law but while the western so called democratic countries kept silent in support of such heinous crimes, media companies in the west refrained from broadcasting one of the worst post war crimes committed by the terrorist TPLF in several parts of Ethiopia.

In the midnight of November 4, 2020, the group started the most savage attack on the Ethiopian people and government by cold-bloodedly massacring hundreds of officers of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces stationed in Tigray. This is the worst post war genocidal crime ever to be conducted in Africa and probably in the world. They killed offices who were building schools, clinics and water points for their own kith and kin. They exhibited the most barbaric acts on servicemen who were assisting communities in Tigray to harvest their crops and came to their assistance in the advent of waves of locust plague in Tigray.

With all intents and purposes, the leaders and media outlets in the west and human rights organizations reported on the tragic incident as if it was part of a civil war to deliberately twisting the incident to cover the crime committed by of the terrorist TPLF.

Once again, history will never forget the Nazi style genocide that terrorist TPLF has conducted on 1000 citizens in Maikadra, Humera and the surrounding areas. In practical support of the terrorist Shene, it facilitated the massacre of over 200 innocent citizens in Gullisso area of Western Wollega Zone.

Notwithstanding terrorist TPLF orchestrated ethnic based conflicts that were conducted in internal border areas between Somali Region and Oromia, Benishanguel Gumuz and Amhara regions, in alliance with the terrorist Shene forces, the group sponsored sporadic killings in Horo Guduru Zone of Eastern Oromia. The conflicts that flared up in Konso is evidently attributed to the systematic destabilization program that the terrorist TPLF has masterminded in southern part of Ethiopia.

Following the declaration of unilateral ceasefire by the government the terrorist TPLF played a shameful drama attempting to show that they captured Mekele by their armed units while in reality they only entered the city simply because it was vacant. Upon arrival into the city they started to engage in barbaric massacre of officials and civil servants who were working under the Interim Government of Tigay. They continued to kill innocent citizens who were accused of supporting the government of Ethiopia.

Despite their full knowledge of the situation, western countries, their media companies, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International deliberately refrained from condemning the crimes conducted by terrorist TPLF indirectly providing the terrorist group with a diplomatic support as their silence would suggest.

The most unforgettable crime against humanity was committed by terrorist TPLF in the recent artillery attack it conducted in which over 200 persons, more than 100 of whom were children. They bombarded IDPs who were waiting for their food rations and medication in a nearby clinic.

As usual, the west, UN systems and international media and human rights organizations did not care to condemn the genocide in Afar but simply expressed that they are “concerned about the situation.”

Why some of the western powers and their allies did chose to either ignore or kept deaf ear over the tragic genocide in almost all areas in which terrorist TPLF has conducted a war crime?

Acts perpetrated by terrorist TPLF is part of western hidden motive to destabilize Ethiopia. They are working to dismantle Ethiopia using terrorist TPLF as their tool.

Hence, their ultimate goal is to dismantle Ethiopia, destabilize the Horn of Africa and instill very weak and pupate regimes across the Red Sea Coast region that would accept directions from them.

Historically the wests have always found it hard to tolerate independent political systems in Africa that focus on the national interests of their respective countries. These clashes of interests and repeated intrusion into the internal affairs of countries like Ethiopia indicate that some western countries are still hoping to exercise their political, diplomatic and economic dominance in the Greater Horn and the African Region at large.

They use economic and diplomatic sanctions to exert more pressure on Ethiopia and force it to come to negotiations the output of which is expected to serve the interest of the western powers in Africa. Therefore, the western powers are not interested to consider issues of violation of human rights and genocidal crimes that are omitted against the people of Ethiopia but they focus on what they can get out of the total chaos that terrorist TPLF is conducting in Ethiopia.

On the other hand, western governments detest the creation of strong and stable governments in Africa and notably in Ethiopia as a threat to their dominance in Africa. They try to use foreign aid and food aid in particular as leverage for promoting their interests in Ethiopia by pushing the country and the continent at large into a vicious circle of poverty so that they would remain weak and dependent on aid with strings attached.

However, Ethiopians have now been demonstrating their readiness to defend such conspiracies of the west. All segments of the people of Ethiopia across the nation are standing in unison to crush the terrorist TPLF that has been engaged in a number of provocative acts to dismantle the country. The successful accomplishment of the fight against this terrorist group would help us not only ensuring the unity of the nation but also create conducive environment to focus on effort to realize sustainable development. Destroying the terrorist TPLF is also vital to free the people in Tigray from the decades of operation of this criminal clique.