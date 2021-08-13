Ethiopians in Belgium, Luxembourg Urge EU to Condemn Atrocities of Terrorist TPLF

Addis Addis August 13/2021 (ENA) Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin residing in Belgium, Luxembourg and the nearby countries urged the European Union (EU) to denounce the atrocities being committed the terrorist TPLF in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopians made the call in a rally they held in front of the headquarters of the EU on Thursday in Brussels.

During the occasion the demonstrators condemned the terrorist TPLF for its atrocities committed in Afar and Maikadra as well as the deployment of child soldiers for its provocative acts.

They have also denounced the interference of some of the international community by chanting slogans that included “Hands of Ethiopia!”

TPLF terrorist enterprise has committed war crimes against the people of Ethiopia by refusing the cease fire declared by the government, they indicated.

Demonstrators also displayed placards depicting the terrorist TPLF’s atrocities in Maikadra and Afar.

The rally was organized by the Ethiopian Diaspora Associations in Belgium, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.