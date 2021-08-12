Amnesty International’s Quick Baked Report on Rape and Sexual Violence in Tigray is Another Conspiracy on Ethiopia

BY STAFF REPORTER

Remaining dead silent when more than 240 people including more than 100 children, their mothers and the elderly have perished due to inhuman and barbaric bombardment of hospitals and IDP centers in Afar Regional State and totally ignoring the inhuman activities that the terrorist TPLF has been conducting in Amhara Region and other areas in Ethiopia, Amnesty International awoke up with another distorted, amateurish and twisted report on rape and sexual violence in Tigray as a mean to diverting the attention of the people of Ethiopia from a call to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

It is not surprising to observe a series of reports that Amnesty International has been filing on Ethiopia adding up to the western great conspiracy on the country.

In a Statement issued on the 11th of August 2011 regarding the latest ‘report by Amnesty International on the alleged rape and other sexual violence in the Tigray Regional State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that “The Government of Ethiopia condemns sexual violence in all circumstances and including in situations of conflict and has a zero-tolerance policy.”

The report came out at this point in time to come to the assistance of terrorist TPLF to gloss over the crimes against humanity that are under the jurisdictions of ICC.

The Statement added that “The Government of Ethiopia is fully cognizant of the physical, social, and psychological impact of sexual violence and had been in collaboration with the Interim Administration of the Tigray Regional State trying to provide psychosocial services to alleviate the trauma caused by such regrettable incidents in conflict situations.”

The Report mentions of “…overwhelming evidence it has collected showing that Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers and members of allied militia are responsible for a pattern of rape and other forms of sexual violence”. This is a generalized statement with no specific incidents that Amnesty could mention.

The Statement added that “This is primarily based on information that is said to be gathered between March and June 2021 by interviewing 63 women and girl survivors and from information said to be gathered from health facilities which are also alleged to be destroyed in the ‘report’. The ‘report’ also refers to alleged ‘rape of several women while trying to cross the border to the Sudan and sexual slavery’ on accounts of 3 individuals (women) and information from 12 individuals, respectively.”

The makeup report has a very weak sample survey that is based on manipulated interview conducted with the apparent refugees in Sudan. Besides, the sources of the interview are based on possible opinions and not on facts that can be verified by any other organization.

The interview lacks any level of means of verification and fails to mention in a specific manner the details of rape and sexual assaults made. The methodology employed shows that make up interviews cannot be used as the only means of sourcesing the incidents of rape and sexual. The Statement also added that after interviewing 63 individuals, Amnesty reaches sweeping and far-reaching conclusions that could hardly be supported by the limited and remote ‘investigation.’

This report therefore suffers from credibility and authenticity that is expected from such reports of significant importance.

The Government of Ethiopia had already expressed its concerns about the impartiality and professionalism of some of the personnel within the Amnesty East African Office. The current report reinforces those apprehensions. The new report was prepared based on information gathered by interviews conducted at ‘refugee camps’ in Sudan where the perpetrators of the Maikadra massacre and a large contingent of the TPLF militia are stationed.

This clearly demonstrates that Amnesty International has prepared this preplanned report as a tool for covering the atrocities that terrorist TPLF has conducted at maikadra, Humera and elsewhere. The report is written with a political motive of incriminating the Ethiopian government and is planned to give a considerable input into the global conspiracy of creating a political chaos in Ethiopia.

As stated earlier, instead of confining itself to finding the truth, Amnesty’s report is a manipulation of the reality and twisted representation of facts to serve for conspiratorial interest of the western powers and their commercial media companies.

The timing of this report coincides with the situation in which Ethiopians are mobilized to defend their country against foreign conspiracy and the attempts by western countries to poke into the internal affairs of the country and to try to find some false justifications for their punitive political actions and propaganda war.

The subsequent biased reports Amnesty International prepares on Ethiopia have never been filed in good faith of defending the rights of those affected by the situation on the ground but on seeking ways and means for discrediting efforts made by the government of Ethiopia to ensure law and order in Tigray. Indeed, the report is part of the protracted propaganda and diplomatic war on Ethiopia to dictate western interest on the country.