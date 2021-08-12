Tigrayans Residing in Addis Ababa Vow to Help Wipe Out Terrorist Group TPLF

Addis Ababa, August 12/2021( ENA) The Tigrayan community residing in Addis Ababa said they would contribute their share to wipe out the terrorist group TPLF that threatens the country’s sovereignty.

The residents held discussion about the current situation in Ethiopia and the ongoing campaign to save the country with senior federal government officials today.

They also condemned the aggression of the terrorist group on neighboring Afar and Amhara regions to massacre civilians and expressed firm support to the National Defense Force.

Among the residents, Meuz Gebrehiwot said the people of Tigray must be relieved from the terrorist TPLF group that abuses them and also creates havoc in neighboring regional states.

“We need to stand alongside the government to defeat this group. We have to also support the National Defense Force. The TPLF is deploying Tigrayan children and it should be brought to justice for committing this crime.”

Tigray Democratic Party chairperson, Aregawi Berhe said on his part the goal of TPLF is to come back to power and embezzle the resources of the country while making Ethiopians, including Tigrayans, suffer.

At present, the group is trying to spread chaos throughout the country and use Tigrayans as cannon fodder. It is, therefore, crucial that a competent leadership is formed in Tigray region to solve this problem, he stressed.

“We (Tigrayans) need reform, peace and development. To realize this, we need to get organized since this is not the issue of the ruling party alone,” the chairperson pointed out.

Participants of the discussion also underscored the need to stand in unison in order to stop the atrocities committed by the terrorist group and extricate the people of Tigray from misery.

Speaking on the occasion, Prosperity Party Democracy Building Center Coordinator Cluster Head Zadig Abraha said Ethiopia maintained its sovereignty through the unity and cooperation of its forefathers.

The issue of sovereignty is also critical for this generation, he said, adding that some foreign powers are trying to intervene in the internal affairs of the country by taking advantage of the situation in Tigray region.

The people of Tigray have a long history of civilization and are unwavering in their commitment to Ethiopia’s unity, the head noted.

According to him, the terrorist group will do its utmost to abolish democracy, create discord among the people and disintegrate the country.

Addis Ababa Prosperity Party Head, Tesfaye Beljige said Ethiopia’s enemies, the TPLF terrorist group among them, have formed coalition that works to divide the people and dismember the country.

But, the head underscored that they can never defeat the Ethiopian people.