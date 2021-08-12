Qatari Holding Group Donates USD 10,000 for GERD

August 12/2021(ENA) The Qatari based S’hail Holding Group has contributed USD 10,000 for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Business Development Director of the holding group, Hassan Al Samadi handed over the donation to Ambassador Samia Zekaria.

S’hail Holding Group is currently constructing a factory of battery recycling and processing in Debre Birhan town of Amhara Region.

General Manager of the holding group thanked Ethiopia’s embassy ​​in Qatar for its continued support in its investment in Ethiopia

S’hail Holding Group comprises companies specializing in recycling, producing and exporting processed non-ferrous metals and plastic.

In related news, Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin residing in New York and its surroundings have also raised over 62,000 USD for the grand dam.

The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which is a symbol of national unity and economic growth, has jumped over 80 percent.