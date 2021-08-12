Teachers Association, Women and Youth Federations Ready to Respond to Nat’l Call

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 12/2021 Civic associations have expressed their readiness to play their part in responding to the government’s call to save the country.

The Ethiopian Teachers Association, Ethiopian Women Federation and Ethiopian Youth Federation also told ENA that it is the responsibility of every citizen to save Ethiopia from the terrorist TPLF.

Ethiopian Teachers Association President, Yohannes Benti said “we must stand together more than ever to overcome the problems the country is facing and fight against the criminal acts of the terrorist group.

Appreciating the handling of the crisis by the government since the unprecedented attack of the terrorist TPLF on the Northern Command of the National Defense Force, the president called on students, teachers and scholars to stand together and do their part to ensure peace and stability of the nation.

Despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government, he noted that the terrorist group has continued launching attacks on Afar and Amhara regional states and displaced many.

He also strongly condemned the horrific massacre committed by TPLF on children in Afar region by rejecting the government’s call for a ceasefire.

Ethiopian Women Federation President, Askale Lemma said on her part that all Ethiopians need to strengthen their unity to overcome the challenges the country has been facing and fight back the atrocities committed by TPLF.

“The atrocities committed against the youth, women and the people of Ethiopia in general during its 27 years rule are well known,” she added.

Moreover, the terrorist group has failed to reciprocate to the government’s call for peace and has continued its evil acts to destabilize Ethiopia, which is not unacceptable, the president underscored.

Women and men, young and old have sacrificed their lives to save this country, she noted, adding that now “is the time for us to ensure the sovereignty and stability of the country.”

Askale reaffirmed that women are committed to sacrificing their lives for the country by joining the defense force, preparing food and donating blood for them.

Ethiopian Youth Federation Vice President, Tsigereda Zewdu said the youth should stand for peace and stability at this critical time.

She recalled that the federation welcomed the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government. However, the terrorist TPLF is spreading the war into neighboring regions instead of accepting the ceasefire.

Tsigereda urged the youth to stand alongside the government and take the lead in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security.

Furthermore, she urged the youth which widely uses social media to use it positively and show the reality on the ground to the international community.