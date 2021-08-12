Public Diplomacy Team Criticizes Int’l Media for Clearly Favoring Terrorist Group TPLF

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 12/2021 Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Team said the international media have continued siding the terrorist group TPLF by working against their journalistic ethics.

The team condemned the acts of the terrorist group TPLF and its allies, including the international media biased towards the group.

Public Diplomacy Team Chairman, Getachew Belete told journalist today that the international media is not only ignoring to report on the reality on the ground but also favors the terrorist TPLF.

According to him, the international media houses are working against ethical and moral values of journalism by colluding with the group.

“The international media houses are clearly standing with the terrorist group and they are campaigning against Ethiopia at the international level,” he stressed.

The chairman stressed that Ethiopia is not in conflict with the terrorist group TPLF alone but with the propaganda and false agendas of the media and some western countries.

In this regard, the public diplomacy team condemns the clear and shameful siding of the media and would struggle to tell the world the reality on the ground.

Getachew noted that the terrorist group TPLF has created crisis in the country. Showing the international community the truth on the ground should, therefore be the duty of all Ethiopians, especially the diaspora.

The team shares the decision of the government and supports the National Defense Force, the chairman pointed out.

Established some ten years ago with the objective of facilitating public diplomacy between Nile basins countries, the Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Team has now incorporated internal affairs as one of its objectives.