COVID-19 Prevalence Worryingly Increased Over Last Couple of Weeks in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 12/2021 The prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic in Ethiopia has been alarmingly increasing since the three weeks, Health Minister Lia Tadesse disclosed.

Briefing journalists today about the current situation of COVID-19and its vaccine, Health Minister Lia Tadesse said that number of COVID-19positive persons has increased from 2.8 to 7.4 percent over the past three weeks.

The average number of persons tested COVID-19 positive per week has almost quadrupled from 831 to 3,302, she added.The number of people coming to health institutions has increased, she said, adding that currently there are 324 persons under intensive careunit.

Despite the increased prevalence, the interest of the people tousing facemasks has been decreasing, she said.According to her, the number of people who uses facemask has decreased to 59 and 20 percent in Addis Ababa and other parts of the country respectively.

Thus, the Minister stressed the need for stringent care to prevent from the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Speaking of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Lia stated that more than 2.25Ethiopians have been vaccinated with the first round of the campaign. Over300,000 people were vaccinated with the second round of the vaccination campaign so far.

She pointed out that the vaccine will be provided to people over the age of 35 in Addis Ababa and over the age of 55 in other regions.

According to her, the next vaccination campaign will start in Addis Ababa and other regions on August 7 and 20, 2021.