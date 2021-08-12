Attempts of Int’l Community to Dismantle Ethiopia by Supporting Terrorist TPLF Should not be tolerated: A Scholar

Addis Ababa, August 12/2021 (ENA) The attempts being carried out by some members of the international community to dismantle Ethiopia by supporting the terrorist TPLF should not be tolerated, a scholar said.

Despite Government’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, the terrorist group has been engaged in destructive activities in Amhara and Afar regions causing significant displacement of people among other damages.

However, the international community has not been able to denounce the group for its atrocities and pressurize it respect the ceasefire.

A scholar at Kotebe Metropolitan University in Addis Ababa, Dr. Bekalu Atnafu told ENA that TPLF’s continued provocative acts; by rejecting the government’s unilateral humanitarian ceasefire demonstrates that the group has no willingness to the peace and stability in Tigray and the rest of the country.

“The measures taken by the government of Ethiopia was really a good opportunity to address the situation in Tigray. Especially the ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia was believed to improve the situation in Tigray and avert the sufferings of the people in the region. But due to the rigid stance of the group things have become worse. Because, (TPLF) has no a tiny interest to bring peace in the region.”

The indifferent being witnessed by the international community about these atrocities and TPLF’s rejection of the unilateral ceasefire signals their biased and unfair stance on the current Ethiopian politics, the scholar said.

Dr. Bekalu further stated that the international community had also been reluctant about the several atrocities being committed by the group including the massacre in Maikadra, the deployment of child soldiers and recently massacre in Afar region by the group.”

“The position being promoted by the international community is completely biased and unbalanced. They are supporting the group to dismantle Ethiopia,” Dr. Bekalu elaborated.

The objective of these members of the international community is to create a weak Ethiopia in the region by supporting the terrorist TPLF continue its destructive activities in the country, he added.

The political ideology prompted by the terrorist TPLF is dangerous to the unity and national integrity of Ethiopia that had never been implemented in part of the world, he said.

He further urged that TPLF’s provocative acts to dismantle Ethiopia should be stopped.

Dr. Belaku stressed the need for the people of Ethiopia to enhance its unity with a view to end the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF to dismantle the country in collaboration with foreign enemies.