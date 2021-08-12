Peace Minister Confers with WFP Special Envoy

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 12/2021 Minister of Peace Muferihat Kamil held talks with the Special Envoy of the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP), Ramiro Lopez da Silva.

They discussed the Government’s and humanitarian partners’ efforts and challenges since the unilateral ceasefire decision.

The Minister said despite the terrorist TPLF’s frequent harassment and obstruction of humanitarian assistance, the Government is working tirelessly to facilitate humanitarian aid access and is holding talks with Afar regional leadership, religious leaders, and elders to facilitate speedy delivery of aid into the Tigray Region.

The Special Envoy advised identifying additional areas of cooperation that could be supported by WFP to further strengthen collaboration.

As many are displaced in Amhara and Afar regions, WFP’s increased support taking this into consideration would be appreciated, the Minister, underlined.