Coverage of Int’l Media on Ethiopian Affairs Intentional Misinterpretation: Ethiopia: Fact Check

Addis Ababa August 11/2021 (ENA) The coverage of the international media on Ethiopian current affairs is disconnected and intentional misinterpretation, the Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check stated.

In reporting about the national call made by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, the media distorted the call made to all Ethiopians in every corner to guard their nation from farther incursions and hostility of the terrorist group TPLF.

After keeping silent for weeks not fully raising the alarm on the hostility of the terrorist group TPLF and the atrocities the group has committed in Amhara and Afar regions, most of the international media have chosen to distort the national call for survival as a call against Tigray, the fact check said.

“All headlines fail to show the perpetrators (TPLF) against which an entire nation has risen, rather framing the government as A perpetrator instead,” it further noted.

The international media outlets, including Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, BBC, Washington Post, Reuters, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and Agence France Press have launched unfair and orchestrated media attacks on Ethiopia, a country of over 100 million.

The use of ‘Tigray forces’ is also purposely utilized to draw divide within communities. Considering that ‘Tigray’ is a region within Ethiopia, headlines continue making it seem like Ethiopia is at war with a separate state called Tigray and with Tigryans, the fact check elaborated.

It added that most of the headlines and the content of the stories continue to deny through silence and turn a blind eye to the role of the terrorist organization TPLF is playing in wrecking havoc in the stability of the country, rather choosing instead to continue blaming the prime minister as an individual.

According to Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check, the refusal by most international media outlets to acknowledge that a sovereign nation and its parliament have designated TPLF a terrorist group and the aggrandizement of the terrorist group is tantamount to misinforming the world purposely.