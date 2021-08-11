Religious Leaders Vow to Mobilize Followers to Ensure Existence of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 11/2021 (ENA) Some religious leaders have expressed their readiness to mobilize their followers to ensure the existence of the country.

The religious leaders representing various institutions were briefed today about the current situation in Ethiopia and the continued provocations of the terrorist TPLF group.

The representatives expressed their dismay over the refusal of the TPLF clique during the initial attempts of religious leaders, elders and other stakeholders to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC) Addis Ababa Diocese Head Priest, Abba Wolde Yosef said the TPLF has been using religion for many years as a catalyst for war and an extension of power.

They made Muslims and Christians suspicion towards one another and created conflict between the followers of the regions. This venom spread over the past 27 years is difficult to remove, he noted.

Abba WoldeYosef added that religious leaders have been preaching peace while TPLF refused to reject violence and went to war.

Therefore “we have to support the army that is dying to defend the sovereignty of the country with everything we have. We support the army, mobilize and pray for peace as much as possible.”

He stressed that it is “only when we have a country that we can pray, trade, earn a living and live. So, if something bad happens tomorrow we will go to the front and encourage, advise and pray for our troops.”

Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President, Sultan Aman Ebba said on his part peace is essential to everything, to all parties, to all issues. But the TPLF didn’t even respect the government’s unilateral ceasefire.

“Peace is important for all of us. When the government declares peace, the junta must accept it and save the lives of the people. Otherwise, the government has a duty to protect its people.

We believe this is appropriate.”

Addis Ababa Inter Religious Council Secretary, Pastor Tamirat Abegaz said maximum efforts were made by religious leaders to avoid the unnecessary war. Attempts to move this country forward and bring peace and prosperity have, however, failed due to the heinous attack on the National Defense Force and the humanitarian crisis that followed.

Some foreign government attempts to dismantle the country cannot be realized, he insisted.

“We Ethiopians must strengthen our solidarity both at home and abroad. There may be political differences. There may be differences in language and ethnicity. But now we must put these aside and work together to save Ethiopia.”

More than 200 religious institution representatives attended the meeting.