Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Holds talks with High-level Djiboutian Delegation

August 11/2021(ENA) A high-level delegation led by the Minister of Budget of Djibouti, Abdoulkarim Aden Cher is in Ethiopia for a three-day visit to discuss and advance strategic bilateral interests.

During a meeting held on Tuesday Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said the two countries have strong historical bonds sharing common culture, social values, and languages that serve as bases for more enhanced economic cooperation.

The Minister also explained the economic cooperation between the two countries has been growing to incorporate different sectors including the advancement of key infrastructures networks in transport, telecommunications, electric power, and potable water among others.

Furthermore, Ahmed affirmed the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia for the advancement of the economic relationship between the two countries.

In this aspect, he encouraged the finalization of the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation to encourage trade and investments between the two brotherly countries sighting examples of Ethiopian companies such as the National Oil Company (NOC) which have invested in petroleum stations and the petroleum depot in Djibouti.

Ahmed also expressed his firm belief that this visit will be used to review achievements and renew friendship between the two countries as well as to chart the future so as to bring the relationship to a new high.

Delegation head and Minister of Budget of Djibouti, Abdoulkarim Aden Cher on his behalf explained about Ethiopia and Djibouti’s strategic comprehensive partnership which has multiple pioneering areas of cooperation that have constantly enrich the content of bilateral relations and serve as model for other countries in the region.

The two countries have shown great interest and continue to work for advanced regional economic integration in the Horn of Africa, according to Minister of Finance.