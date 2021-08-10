Scholars Urge Gov’t to Stand Firm, Reject Western Demand

Addis Ababa August 10/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia should stick to its firm stand by rejecting Western countries that want a weak and agent government which fulfills their desire, scholars noted.

Jinka University Research and Community Service Vice President, Elias Alemu said Western countries work to establish a weak and puppet government in countries that they want to meet their interests.

He noted that such countries are destroyed and endless wars have been raging in them.

The demands for the opening of corridor through Sudan, negotiations with the terrorist TPLF, and threats of sanction are conspiracies designed to weaken the government and dismantle the country, the vice president said.

Elias added that the struggle is not only against the terrorist group TPLF but also against “our external the enemies.”

All citizens should stand alongside the government to save the country by putting aside differences, the scholar stressed.

Ethics and Civics Department Head at same university, Andualem Girma called on all Ethiopians to stand by the side of the government as the fight is for the existence of the country and not only against the terrorist group TPLF but also external enemies.