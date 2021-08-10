Ambassador, Saudi State Minister Discuss Treatment of Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, August 10/2021(ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lecho Bati and Saudi Arabia Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Kattan have exchanged views on bilateral relations, ways to end inhuman acts on Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia and the implementation of the amnesty proclamation in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Lencho called for an end to the crackdown against Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia.

He further asked the ending of the detention and harassment of Ethiopians returning from Saudi Arabia by taking advantage of the amnesty offered by the government.

Saudi State Minister for African Affairs, Ahmed Kattan on his part promised to talk with the Saudi ministry of interior about that detention and come up with positive response.