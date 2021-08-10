Ethiopian Diaspora Peace Corps Vows to Fight Internal, External Enemies of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, August 10/2021(ENA) The Ethiopia Diaspora Peace Corps has reiterated its commitment to fight both internal and external enemies of Ethiopia wherever they might be without any compromise.

Briefing the media today, Ethiopia Peace Corps Chairperson Professor Brook Hailu said “we want to reassure our Ethiopian people and friends that we are here to work for Ethiopia and the Ethiopian people.”

According to him, “Ethiopia comes above anybody else.”

Professor Brook revealed that the Ethiopia Peace Corps is a group of educated Ethiopians who have decided to do everything possible with their knowledge, money and resources, and even fight for Ethiopia.

Citing the propaganda spread by the Western media, he said those not professionals but one sided and always hitting at Ethiopia.

“We are aware that our country is in a critical situation, challenged by internal and external enemies. We are (therefore) committed to fight both internal and external enemies of Ethiopia wherever they might be. There is no compromise in that,” the chairperson underscored.

Members of Ethiopia Peace Corps are going to show the truth about Ethiopia to the African audience as well as the international audience, he said.

Regarding the long-term goal of the group, the chairperson said it is to create an atmosphere or a situation of confidence building in the country and contribute to peace.

“We want to contribute by any means possible to the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia. We are cognizant of the fact there is certain lack of peace in our country in some areas, not in the whole country.”

Professor Brook added that Ethiopia Peace Corps will work hand-in-hand with any group in Ethiopia striving for prevalence of peace in the country.

Assessing the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and working for their rehabilitation, in collaboration with all concerned bodies, is also one of the objectives of the peace corps, according to the chairperson.