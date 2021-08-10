Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation Distributes over 600 USD Worth of Agricultural Inputs in Fiscal Year: CEO

Addis Ababa August 10/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation announced that it has distributed over 600 million USD worth of main agricultural inputs to help farming activities in the country in the concluded 2013 Ethiopian fiscal year.

In his presser today, Ethiopian Agricultural Business Corporation CEO Kiflie Woldemariam told journalists that his corporation has distributed more than 600 million USD worth of fertilizers, pesticides and weeds killer spray in the budget year.

According to him, the corporation delivers agricultural inputs and equipment in an affordable price as it is supported by the government in foreign currency.

“The corporation has covered over 4.5 billion Birr for transportaion of fertilizer from the port to cooperative unions to minimize the financial pressure,” he pointed out, adding that 16, 283, 184 quintals of fertilizer has been transported from the port to the unions.

The decision made by the government to import agricultural mechanization machines, irrigation and animal feed technologies and other equipment with tax-free in the past year, has been registering positive changes in the sector, it was learned.

Farmers are now getting tax free tractors and other forms of financial support from the government to encourage mechanized agricultural activities, the CEO pointed out.

The corporation has some 24 mechanization centers across the country and has planned to increase the centers to 27 by next year.

The corporation has obtained 174 million Birr profit from its activities during the budget year, 110 percent of the plan.