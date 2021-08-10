Terrorist TPLF Carried out Massacre in All Invaded Parts of Afar: Chief Administrator

Addis Ababa August 10/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has been carrying out massacres on children, women and the elderly in all places they invaded in the Afar region, Chief Administrator Awol Arba disclosed.

The people of Afar are sacrificing their lives for the sovereignty of Ethiopia, and “all citizens must do everything in their capacity to meet their responsibility of protecting the country.”

During a discussion he held with elders and community leaders yesterday, Awol stated that the terrorist group has been trying to dismantle Ethiopia and create havoc.

According to him, the retaliatory measures being taken to reverse the invasion of the arrogant terrorist group on Afar region is progressing well.

“We are at a time when the community needs to strengthen its unity more than ever to repulse the invasion of the group as our forefathers did,” he stressed.

The chief administrator stated that it is necessary to defuse rumors and thwart conspiracy theories to stop the group’s destructive and divisive tactics.

Awol underscored that Ethiopians need to stand together and stop the spread of false information fabricated by the terrorist group.

To this end, the spiritual and cultural leaders of the community should play their role in mobilizing the society to fight the invasion of the treasonous group.