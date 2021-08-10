Ethiopia to Exhibit Economic Potentials in Dubai Expo: Ministry

Addis Ababa August 10/2021 (ENA)Ministry of Trade and Industry stated that Ethiopia will exhibit its economic potential to the world by showing the trade, tourism and investment potentials in the country during the Dubai expo.

Trade and Industry State Minister Misganu Arega said Ethiopia will participate in the expo to exhibit its cultural assets, trade, tourism and economic potentials for investment.

The country is working to promote its investment, trade and tourism opportunities to the international community in the expo by involving the Diaspora, the private sector, regions and cultural ambassadors, he stated.

Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability are the categories of participation for attending countries in the expo, it was learned.

Ethiopia has chosen the opportunity category under a theme ‘Land of origins & opportunities’, which will play an important role in promoting investment, trade and tourism, he pointed out.

This expo will be undertaken from October 1, 2021 up to April 31, 2022, it was indicated.

The expo which was planned to be held last year was postponed due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the ministry.