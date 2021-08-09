UNICEF Alarmed Over Horrific Killings of 240 Civilians, Including Children in Afar

Addis Ababa, August 9/2021(ENA) UNICEF has condemned the horrific killings of 240 people, including 107 children by the terrorist TPLF in an attack on displaced families sheltering at a health facility and a school in Afar region.

It was to be recalled that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power during her visit to Ethiopia last week has expressed concern over the terrorist TPLF’s military movements in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regional states of Ethiopia.

The statement issued by UNICEF today said that “UNICEF is extremely alarmed by the reported killing of over 200 people, including more than 100 children, in attacks on displaced families sheltering at a health facility and a school in Afar region”.

Despite the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia, the terrorist group has continued its provocative attacks in the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

Some international media outlets have also reported the fact that the terrorist TPLF has been intensifying the conflict into neighboring regions by rejecting government’s unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

According to Aljazeera, for instance, the attack orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF in Afar region has targeted cities and schools in the “Kalikuma” area.

The attack by the terrorist TPLF against civilians left over 200 people dead, off which more than 100 are children.

Several media reports have revealed that TPLF have been deploying child soldiers to its ongoing provocative acts by ignoring international laws.

The group is also deliberately engaged in blocking humanitarian aid to the people in Tigray while according to UNCEF’s statement, alarmed that “a 10-fold increase in the number of children who will suffer from life-threatening malnutrition in Tigray over the next 12 months.”