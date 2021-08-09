Long-Standing Ethiopia-Israel Ties Conducive for Strong Trade, Investment Cooperation

Addis Ababa August 9/2021 (ENA) The long-standing ties between Ethiopia and Israel is conducive to creating strong trade and investment cooperation.

Ethiopian embassy in Israel organized a round table consultative meeting in collaboration with Israeli Export and International Cooperation Institution on ways to bolstering trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussion, companies that have already been operating in Ethiopia and others have expressed interest to engage in the private sector in Ethiopia, it was learned.

Deputy Director of Israeli Export and International Cooperation Institution, Sabin Segal said that such platforms are crucial to resolve challenges faced by investors and increase the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu explained the abundant investment opportunities in the country.

Stating that the two countries have strong historical and spiritual relationship, the Ambassador pointed out that currently there is an enabling environment to further strengthen the trade and investment cooperation.

Investors that are currently operating in Ethiopia said during the discussion that the investment opportunity in Ethiopia is huge, adding that they have so far been successful in their activities.

The investors have also cited some of the challenges they have been facing in their activities, according to Ethiopian embassy in Israel.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel affirmed his government’s commitment to address the challenges cited by the investors.

He also noted that the government has been taking several legal and other measures in a bid to create conducive investment environment in the country by curbing bottlenecks.