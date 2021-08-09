Terrorist TPLF Massacres 240 Civilians Including 107 Children in Afar

Addis Ababa, August 9/2021 (ENA) Aljazeera reported on Sunday that the terrorist TPLF have massacred 240 civilians including 107 children in its attack conducted in Afar Region.

Despite the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government, the terrorist group has continued its provocative attacks in the neighboring Amhara and afar regions.

It is to be recalled that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power has expressed concern over the terrorist TPLF’s military movements in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regional states of Ethiopia.

The Administrator said that the terrorist TPLF military attacks have been causing significant displacement in neighboring regional states.

According to Aljazeera the attack orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF in the Ethiopian Afar region has targeted cities and schools in the “Kalikuma” area.

The terrorist TPLF have massacred 240 civilians including 107 children in its attack conducted in Afar Region, it added.

Hundreds of thousands have also been displaced due to the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF in Afar, Aljazeera reported.

Aljazeera recalled in its report that the Ethiopian government has called on the international community to put pressure on the terrorist group that is destabilizing the security and stability of the country after the Ethiopian government announced a unilateral ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and to provide an appropriate atmosphere for farmers to practice their agricultural work.

The terrorist TPLF have also been deploying children to its provocative acts it has been carrying out in the regions of Afar and Amhara.

Al Jazeera have covered the demonstration held on Sunday in Addis Ababa to denounce the provocative acts of the group.

The demonstrators expressed their support to the National Defense Force of the country and condemned the acts of the terrorist TPLF.

During her last week visit to Ethiopia, USAID Administrator Samantha Power has expressed concern over the terrorist TPLF’s military movements in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regional states of Ethiopia.