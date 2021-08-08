Ethiopians Reaffirm Commitment to Stands With ENDF, Denounce Terrorist TPLF’s Havocs

Addis Ababa August 8/2021 (ENA) Demonstrators in Addis Ababa have reaffirmed their commitment to stand with the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and denounced the terrorist TPLF’s continued provocative acts to destabilize the country.

Residents of Addis Ababa and Surrounding Oromia Special Zone have today staged a demonstration to protest against the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF, its allies in the international community as well as to express their solidarity to ENDF.

The massive gathering has crowded the Mesqel Square, holding placards condemning TPLF and expressed solidarity to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

Participants of the rally approached by the Ethiopian News Agency have expressed their readiness to stand with ENDF and denounced the destructive acts of the terrorist TPLF and its allies in the international community.

They have also urged all Ethiopians to strengthen their unity in order to overcome the existing challenges including the unfair external pressure being exerted on the government of Ethiopia.

Habtamu Waqjira came from Sululta Oromia region to join the demonstration with his friends.

“Today I came to express my solidarity and readiness to stand with the Ethiopian National Defense Force that has been sacrificing a lot for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our loved country from internal and external enemies,” he stated.

Stressing the need for all Ethiopians to further strengthen their unity in order to overcome the existing challenges, he pointed out that “We Ethiopians will never allow external interference in our internal affairs.”

Moreover, he underlined the participants of today’s huge demonstration flocked to the streets with deep concern to the safety and stability of their country with their own motivation to condemn the warmonger terrorist TPLF’s destructive activities against the unity of the people of Ethiopia.

“The brutal attack orchestrated by terrorist TPLF on our National Defense Force Northern Command in Tigray is disgraceful. It has also continued its havoc. These kinds of things have never happened in our history. We have to condemn these inhuman acts,” he stressed.

Tawabech Andarge, the other participant of the demonstration said for on her part “Today, we Ethiopians showed our solidarity and support for our National Defense Force. We have to continue our multifaceted support so as to end the challenges we have been facing.”

ENDF has been registering tremendous achievements by sacrificing their lives to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, she said, adding “ in this regard, I am proud to express my solidarity and readiness to support ENDF in every aspects.”

Masresha Tefera, a demonstrator from the capital, said Ethiopians have no place for bandits who have been engaged in destabilizing Ethiopia in alliance with some external forces.

Officials present at the rally have also called on the international community to stop their unfair pressure on the government by siding with the terrorist TPLF.

They have further urged the international community to respect the interests of the more than 100 million people of Ethiopia.