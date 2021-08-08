Ethiopians Won’t Allow Puppet gov’t: Chief Administrator of Oromiya

Addis Ababa, August 8/2021(ENA) Ethiopians won’t allow a puppet government that works for the interest of external powers, Oromiya Regional Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa said.

In a message he delivered on Sunday to demonstrators that took the streets to condemn members of the international community that have been meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF.

During the occasion, Shimelis said that the terrorist TPLF group had been instrument of external powers as the expense of the benefits and interest of the people of Ethiopia for decades.

The group, dismantled by a popular protest some three years ago, has now been engaged in provocative activities to regain its power with the support of some external powers in the international community, he added.

“However, Ethiopians across the nation have risen in unison with strong conviction to eliminate the group as it is a big danger to the unity and national integrity of the country” Shimelis said.

He further called on members of the international community who are attempting to support this terrorist group to refrain from their destructive activities.

The government elected with majority vote by the people of Ethiopia will never work to attain the interest of some western powers in the country and the region as well, he said.

The Chief Administrator said some western countries want to instill a puppet regime in Ethiopia to attain their colonialist interest in the horn Africa and in Ethiopia.

“A strong government elected by the people of Ethiopia is going to be established in September. A puppet government will not be established again in Ethiopia. And only the interest and the voices of the more than 100 million people will be implemented in Ethiopia”, he said.

According to him, TPLF oriented elements in the international community are pushing the government to achieve their interest but they will not succeed.

The demonstrators, gathered from Addis Ababa and Surrounding Oromia Special Zone at Mesqel Square under the Motto “I March to Save Ethiopia”, have also demanded the international community to stop supporting the terrorist TPLF by ignoring its heinous atrocities being carried out on the people of Ethiopia.