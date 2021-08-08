External Interference to Bring Terrorist TPLF to Power Unacceptable

Addis Ababa, August 8/2021(ENA)The meddling of external powers in the internal affairs of Ethiopia to bring the terrorist TPLF group back to power is unacceptable, Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Adanech Abeibei said.

The deputy mayor made the remark today at a rally held in the capital Addis Ababa to express support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force and condemn the atrocities of the terrorist TPLF group.

Speaking at the rally that attracted hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians gathered from Addis Ababa and Surrounding Oromia Special Zone at Mesqel Square, the deputy mayor called on the international community to stop interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and support the terrorist group that is engaged in several atrocities in the country.

Some members of the international community have deliberately been giving deaf ear to the inhuman acts of the terrorist TPLF and unfairly trying to pressurize the government of Ethiopia, she added.

She condemned members of the international community that are supporting the terrorist group to regain power.

Adanech urged the international powers to genuinely understand the reality in Ethiopia and the efforts being made by the government to address the problem in Tigray.

The international community has the obligation to fully accept and respect the interest and desires of the more than 110 million Ethiopians.

“Ethiopians have now been demonstrating the fact that they will never allow any external interference that attempt to dictate the people and government of the country,” she said.

The demonstrators have demanded the international community to stop supporting the terrorist TPLF by ignoring its heinous atrocities.

They have also expressed their unreserved support to the National Defense Force of Ethiopia in its campaign to end the atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF Group.